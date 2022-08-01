Sudan Records First Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

West Darfur / Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Sudan. A 16-year-old-student in West Darfur tested positive for the virus at the Public Health Laboratory on Thursday.

The Director of the General Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health, Dr Montaser Mohamed Othman, said that the "suspected cases of the disease amounted to 38 cases, all of them negative, except for the case of West Darfur".

The director added that an active investigation has been launched alongside West Darfur's Federal Ministry of Health, to determine the initial destination and contact route of the infection.

The federal ministry has denied any other confirmed cases in Sudan.