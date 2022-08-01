Sudan Records First Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

1 August 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

West Darfur / Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Sudan. A 16-year-old-student in West Darfur tested positive for the virus at the Public Health Laboratory on Thursday.

The Director of the General Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health, Dr Montaser Mohamed Othman, said that the "suspected cases of the disease amounted to 38 cases, all of them negative, except for the case of West Darfur".

The director added that an active investigation has been launched alongside West Darfur's Federal Ministry of Health, to determine the initial destination and contact route of the infection.

The federal ministry has denied any other confirmed cases in Sudan.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X