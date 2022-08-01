South Africa: Multiple Victims Shot, Killed in Tembisa Following Protests

Cape Town — Three people, two of which are currently unidentified, have been fatally shot in Tembisa township in Gauteng province following service delivery protests. According to SABC, residents demonstrated against high electricity prices, demanding a flat rate for billing instead, among other demands. The township has been locked down following Mayor Tania Campbell's failure to attend a community meeting to address residents' demands.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police have said the situation has been overwhelming for officers with Spokesperson, Kelebogile Thepa saying: "We are really overwhelmed with what has been happening. By the look of things we are now being placed in a predicament where all protestors are approaching on all corners and we are trying to calm the situation."

Unrest among residents resulted in the burning of a municipal facility along with several cars belonging to the City of Ekurhuleni. Municipal offices were also broken into with items including fridges, TV screens and computers being damaged while others like grass cutters, toilet paper and heaters being looted.

"Those are criminal elements, how do you burn the same building that provides you with the same service you need? Those who are saying because the mayor did not come, they are using that to continue with their looting and criminality. Those criminals are using that as a tool to continue with their criminal activities," said MMC Fanyana of Ekurhuleni Finance who slammed the residents' actions.

The first victim, Pheta Molonyama died after he was allegedly shot in the back by an officer roughly 300m away from his home, Noxolo Sibiya of The Sowetan reports. Molonyama's neighbour, Mathapelo Mahole, identified his body near an armoured vehicle which carried the officer that allegedly shot him. "You could see that he was shot in the back. It was unnecessary," Mahole said.

According to IOL, the third victim's death forms part of a greater number of fatalities that have yet to be tallied. A community leader, known as G-17, accused police of targeting residents, saying: "These people have come here to kill us. They have not come to keep control." G-17 promised that residents would continue protesting until their demands are met.

This is a developing story.