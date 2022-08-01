Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Hit Mukuru Agency in Bulawayo, Walks Away With U.S.$100 000

Armed robbers raided a cash in transit vehicle at Mukuru Money Transfer Agency in Bulawayo before stealing US$100 000 and over R500 000 today in the morning.

The robbers pounced on the security company vehicle soon after it had parked at Mukuru.

Police confirmed and said they were still gathering the details of the case.

Meanwhile police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on July 31, 2022 at around 1200 hours at a gas company at Sandton Park, Marlborough.

Three unidentified suspects armed with an axe and pistols attacked four company employees as well as two customers before stealing US$2 600, $1050, six cellphones, a laptop, CCTV, DVR and 9kgs gas tank. Police said anyone with information should contact any nearest police station.