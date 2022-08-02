Rwanda: Zimbabwean Minister Decries Low Level of Trade With Rwanda

HARARE- Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Fredrick Shava, has bemoaned the low levels of trade and economic cooperation with Rwanda saying this does not match the levels of friendship the two countries enjoy.

Shava said there is an urgent need to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Rwanda and Zimbabwe in line with the cordial relations the two countries enjoy.

He said this during the official inauguration of the Rwandan Embassy in Harare, an event that was among other dignitaries attended by Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who is visiting the southern African country.

"The framework of the Zimbabwe Rwanda Trade and Investment Conferences which we have started implementing should therefore spur us to greater heights in this field of economic endeavor," Shava said.

"I am confident that coupled with opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area our economic and trade relations will greatly improve."

Both countries have held reciprocal trade and investment conferences aimed at identifying and exploiting opportunism presented by each of the two countries.

The Rwanda and Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference held in September last year in Kigali was officially opened by President Paul Kagame which Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa officiated at the return leg in Harare in March this year.

Meanwhile, Biruta who officiated at the inauguration of the Embassy in Harare, expressed hope that under the Rwanda and Zimbabwe will continue to grow.

"I strongly believe that the establishment of our embassy here in Harare will contribute to further strengthening the already existing friendly relations between our two countries and people"

Rwanda Ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni weighed in saying: "Over the past four years our friendship with the government and people of Zimbabwe have expanded into a dynamic multiset relationship. Rwanda and Zimbabwe enjoy good relations of friendship and bilateral cooperation. We thank our heads of state His Excellency Paul Kagame and His Excellency Ememrson Mnangagwa for their visionary leadership that has led to the establishment of embassies in Harare and in Kigali."

The Rwandan embassy in Zimbabwe was opened in February 2019 and since its opening the two countries have signed at least 22 agreements covering diverse areas of cooperation.

On Friday, Rwanda and Zimbabwe signed three key agreements as the two countries continue to cement their relations.

Pacts signed include the Extradition Treaty, Memorandum of Understanding on Immigration Cooperation and another memorandum on Cooperation when investigating civil aircrafts accidents and serious incidents.

Trade volume

Available figures indicate that trade volume between Zimbabwe and Rwanda reached just $156,000 in 2018, from a paltry $6,000 in 2011.

Zimbabwe exports to Rwanda increased to $90,000 in 2014 from US$6,000 in 2011. But it plunged to US$4,000 in 2018.