Rwanda: Five Young Rwandan Players in Europe to Watch This Season

There are alot of young Rwandan players scattered across Europe as they continue to make giant strides in their career.

Most of the European leagues started over the weekend and majority are set to commence this month with Rwandan players set to feature.

Times Sport takes a look at the five best young Rwandan footballers in Europe people should look out for in the 2022/23 season.

Rene Assouman Joeffrey (Hillerod IF, Denmark)

The talented central midfielder made his international debut for Rwanda earlier this year and he has been describedas a wonderful talent.

Assouman 19, has been with Danish second tier side Hillerod IF since 2019 and he has progressed to the senior team.

He was instrumental last season as Hillerod finished second in the third tier to book their ticket to the second league.

Irvyn Lomami (Olympique Lyon, France)

The talented right-back was promoted to the Lyon senior team by manager Peter Bosz recently after excelling with the youth team and also in pre-season with the senior side.

Lomami, 18, has already been tagged as the next biggest youth footballer who could come from Olympique Lyon after the exploits of Karim Benzema over a decade ago.

The teenager who was born to Rwandan parents in France has already drawn attention from several clubs across Europe including Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Noam Emeran (Manchester united, England)

Widely hailed as an extraordinary winger, Emeran's career at Manchester United took a nosedive due to injuries but he was able to recover fully before last season ended and put up great performances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Emeran, 19, had the opportunity to have preseason with the senior team and his talent was hailed by the technical staff.

He will continue to feature for the Manchester United under 23 in the premier league 2 but will also be a squad player for the senior side and could feature in the cup games.

George Lewis Ishimwe (Arsenal, England)

Ishimwe's career has also been blighted by injuries as he has not stayed fully fit over the past one year.

After having surgery, he returned before the season ended and played a host of games for the Gunners in the premier league 2.

His contract was due to expire in July but Arsenal offered him another one year as he hopes to get back to his best.

Ishimwe has already declared that he is fit now and whether he stays at Emirates or moves on loan, he is battle ready.

Daryl Nganji Nkulikiyimana (FC Verbroedering, Belgium)

The 17-year-old central defender has already decided to play for Rwanda at senior level after being unveiled by Ferwafa last month.

He was one of the outstanding talents in the Belgian third league last season and he is expected to continue with his fine form in the coming campaign.

Nkulikiyimana is considered a great talent in the Belgian third league and he has already been tipped for greatness.