Kenya: IEBC to Avail Register of Voters at Polling Stations Countrywide

Nairobi — Eligible voters will beginning Tuesday verify their details at the respective polling stations as the poll body finalized deployment of registers to be affixed at strategic places in polling centres as required by the law.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera said plans were underway to ensure that the registers are out across the 46,299 polling stations by close of business on Tuesday.

"Remember 7 days to the date of the polls we affix the voter register outside the polling station and by the close of business tomorrow we should have concluded on that specific exercise," said Cherera.

IEBC mounted a countrywide verification exercise in May to enable eligible voters to confirm their details.

Voters were required to verify their National Identity numbers, names, and their registered polling stations by visiting their registration centers.

Cherera stated that already the transportation of strategic and non-strategic materials to the different polling stations in readiness for the polls had commenced.

"Today we have started distribution of strategic materials to the counties and we are happy that the MOE has announced the closure of schools to be tomorrow as it allows us to access the polling stations," Cherera stated.

The commission is expecting the last batch of ballot papers to be in the country by August 3 with the delays blamed on pending cases in court.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said all polling stations will have ballot papers and boxes to be used in the August 9 General Election by August 6.

During a National Council on Administration of Justice meeting on Friday, Chebukati stated that the commission had engaged all stakeholders and is confident the election will be successful.

"We have engaged and whatever challenges that were there have been overcome, we have election materials which are strategic materials, ballot papers, they are coming in from the printers and we shall start deploying them to the field and will be there on or we before the 6th of August just before the elections," he stated.

Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the deployment of the police officers across the country as required by the IEBC has been done.

"We have been working with IEBC over the last year or so, I can confirm that we are ready, as requested by the IEBC," he stated.