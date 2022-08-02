Kenya: Commonwealth Games - Kenya's 3×3 Teams Come Short in Quarters

Nairobi — Kenya's 3×3 basketball teams came short in the quarter finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the men losing 20-15 to Australia while the women's team lost 21-12 to home girls England.

The men's team were unlucky to taste defeat especially after putting up a gallant performance, only dipping in the final minute and a half of the game as the Australians progressed into the semi-finals.

Faheem Juma and Larry Shavanga both shot from beyond the arc to give the Kenyans a 4-0 lead, but Australia rallied to tie the game 4-4.

But Kenya kept their hunt upfront with good defensive displays under the rim and extended the lead to 9-6 prompting Australia to call a time out with 4:57 to play. They came back and rallied to tie the game at 10-10 with Tom Wright playing a crucial role.

The Kenyan boys started becoming jittery in their shooting and Australia rebounded well, extending the lead to 17-14, taking advantage from the free-throw line after Kenya filled up their fouls. Jesse Wagstaff converted twice to extend the lead.

From then on, the Aussies controlled the boards well and their shooting was close to perfect as they held on for the win.

George Omondi was Kenya's top point getter with six.

Meanwhile, the ladies' team could not match up to the experience of home girls England, despite a strong start to the game.

Hannah Jump was destructive from outside the arc, contributing to eight points. The Kenyan girls were made to pay for their defensive rebounding, the height difference clearly showing as England commanded most of the balls off the board.