South Africa: Absa PMI Sinks Back Into Negative Territory, Signalling a Looming Recession

1 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index maintained its downward slide in July, falling below the neutral 50-point level for the first time since July of last year when the economy was battered by riots in KZN and Gauteng. It is one of the first economic indicators from this quarter and it signals a looming recession.

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key barometer of manufacturing activity, fell in July to 47.6 from 52.2 in June. It was the fourth straight month of decline and the first time it dropped below the neutral 50 mark since July of last year when a lethal wave of riots and looting swept KZN and Gauteng.

"The further decline ... suggests that the manufacturing sector experienced a tough start to the third quarter following a weak second quarter," Absa said.

Social unrest was not the sledgehammer this time round -- it was one of the usual suspects, Eskom, and the scale of the rolling blackouts that were implemented in the wake of the disruptions caused by an unprotected strike over wages. In short, Stage 6.

"Electricity supply disruptions were the likely cause of the drop in production last month," Absa said.

A souring global economy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X