Rwanda: Public Warned Against Starting Wildfires as Blaze Guts Part of Nyungwe Forest

Members of the public have been warned against starting bushfires in protected areas across the country.

Officials at the Rwanda Forestry Authority say the long hand of the law will catch up with those who engage in the illegal practice.

The warning comes after a wildfire last week destroyed at least 21 hectares of Nyungwe Forest, mostly parts of its buffer zone.

The fire was blamed on poachers and beekeepers in Bweyeye Sector, Rusizi District.

The blaze is believed to have started on July 24 before it was extinguished on July 25.

Everyone must avoid any activity that can cause wildfire which leaves forests in ruins during dry seasons, a statement from the agency reads in part.

Anyone found guilty of burning a national park or a reserved area faces up to five years in prison and a fine of Rwf3 million.

"We continue to invest in increasing forest cover and conserving forests so they can keep contributing to generating revenue," said Spridio Nshimiyimana, acting Director General of Rwanda Forestry Authority.

He said that revenue generated from forests had risen from Rwf164 billion in 2007 to Rwf609 billion in 2021, representing an increase of six per cent.

Forests currently occupy 30.4% of Rwanda's land area, equivalent to 724,662 hectares.

About 53% of the country's forests are plantations, 21% savannah woodland (in the east), 19% natural mountain rainforests, while 6.2% are shrubs.

"During dry season, people should avoid smoking near forests, and burning waste and charcoal in a chaotic manner. When wildfire destroys forests, it leads to biodiversity loss, including animal and tree species," Nshimiyimana told The New Times.