Tanzania: Zanzibar Plans to Turn Wastes Into Wealth

ZANZIBAR government in collaboration with the German Development Agency (GIZ) is set to implement a programme for turning wastes into reusable products in a bid to keep environment clean and create jobs.

According to Zanzibar City Mayor Mahmoud Mohammed Mussa, the programme will be run by the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) on behalf of the government.

"ZNCC is working with GIZ to see that the implementation of the programme begins in the near future so that it creates jobs by manufacturing different items by recycling the wastes, and enables us to keep our environment clean," Mr Mussa stated.

He made the statement at the recent waste management stakeholders' training workshop held in Unguja on 'Enhancing the awareness and education to the community on Zanzibar Island about waste management towards circular economy and zero waste Island'.

The workshop discussed proper ways of managing solid wastes and recycling systems.

The training workshop was organizsed by the ZNCC with support from the GIZ through the 'Business Scouts for Development project.

The training was attended by officers from municipal councils, students, community leaders, hoteliers, town planners, and NGOs engaging in collecting wastes.

City Mayor Mussa urged participants to take the training seriously so that wastes control by recycling becomes a solution to burden of wastes produced daily in the city and in other parts of Zanzibar.

The ZNCC Executive Director, Mr Hamad Omar Hamad, said the training was aimed at encouraging people to accept the workable idea in managing wastes.

Training facilitator Eng Allen Kimambo from the 'Zaidi Recyclers,' said the training focused on how to turn waste into wealth by producing goods from it.

Zaidi is the waste management company which deals with collection and processing of wastes such as waste papers to for selling them to paper mills companies locally and overseas.

The West 'B' Municipal Council Health Officer Mr Yussuf Matti Ali said the training would help them manage waste in streets for making products like organic manure for farming.

The organic farmer, Ms Arafa Hamadi Bakari, thanked organizers of the training and promised that they would use the knowledge to turn wastes into different products that they can sell and earn money as well as create employment opportunities for young people.

Community leader (Sheha) Mr Nassir Mohammed Ali, said training was timely, arguing that it would support government's efforts to keep Zanzibar clean.

He suggested that the training should be extended to schools so that young people and women could learn about sustainable waste management.

According to the available data revealed at the workshop, Zanzibar with a population of approximately 1.5 million generates 230 tonnes of wastes daily and only half of it is collected by municipalities and private waste collectors.