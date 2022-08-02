Tanzania: President Samia's New Directives to Regional Commissioners

1 August 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has administered oaths to nine newly appointed Regional Commissioners and directed them to deliver accordingly.

After administering the oaths at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening, the Head of State tasked the appointees to boost collections in their respective working areas as well as fixing loopholes in the public spending.

She reminded them that the funds that are being disbursed in the councils are meant for "execution of development projects," and added "task ahead of us building our regions."

Additionally, she instructed them to serve wananchi diligently since it was their core responsibility to do so.

Earlier, Minister in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa said most councils have attained over 100 percent of collection targets but the President advised for the review of the standard since they can go beyond.

The new Regional Commissioners who took oaths of the office were Mr Nurdin Babu (Kilimanjaro), Ms Fatma Mwasa (Morogoro), Ms Halima Dendego (Iringa), Peter Serukamba (Singida), Col Ahmed Abbas Ahmed (Mtwara), Mr Albert Chalamila (Kagera), who has been recalled, Dr Yahaya Nawanda (Simiyu),Col Laban Thomas (Ruvuma) and Major General Suleiman Mzee (Mara).

Others who took oath before the Head of State were Regional Administrative Secretaries namely, Professor Godius Kahyarara (Geita), Eng Leonard Masanja (Iringa), Mussa Mussa (Morogoro),Toba Nguvila (Kagera), Elikana Balandya (Mwanza), Prof Siza Tumbo (Shinyanga) and Dr John Mboya (Tabora).

