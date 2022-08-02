Southern Africa: Prime Minister Calls for Inter-State Collaboration to Tackle Drug Trafficking in the SADC Region

press release

Drug trafficking recognises no boundaries and it requires extensive inter-State collaboration to solve the problem. All stakeholders have to work together to strengthen the network of SADC States so that there is a concerted and cohesive effort to combat the drug scourge in the region. In Mauritius, all avenues are being explored in the relentless fight against drug trafficking. Last year, the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit seized Rs 4.7 billion worth of dangerous drugs including synthetic drugs.

This statement was made, today, by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the launching of a Regional Workshop to assess the status of implementation of the SADC Protocol on Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking in the SADC Region. The launching ceremony was held at Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall, New Government Centre, in Port-Louis.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that Government has invested heavily on laboratory capacities in Mauritius and thus a dedicated Drugs Unit has been set up at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) which is becoming an example to follow in the Southern African region.

The Drugs Unit is equipped with the latest analytical technology equipment that is scientifically validated and in line with the guidelines of the UNODC for synthetic drug analysis, he stated. These high-tech instruments allow for the detection of all types of synthetic drugs including the latest generation ones as well as emerging synthetic drugs, he added.

The Prime Minister, moreover, recalled that a new FSL project, funded to the tune of some USD 13.5 million, is in the pipeline and should be ready by 2024. This capital-intensive project comes as another proof of our determination to fight crime in particular drug trafficking, he remarked.

On that note, Mr Jugnauth underscored that Mauritius has adopted several new methods to combat the drug scourge and has strengthened legislation to control drug trafficking, money laundering and financial crime.

The Prime Minister, in the same vein, dwelt on key measures introduced geared to combat drug trafficking in Mauritius, including: establishing a Commission of inquiry on drug trafficking in September 2015; setting up of a high-level Drugs and HIV council under his presidency to oversee, amongst others, the drug situation in the country; conducting, in 2021, of a national survey among people who use drugs by the National Drug Secretariat with the findings used to guide the national drug response and implement different drug policies/programmes; and, setting up of a drug offenders' administrative panel, in January 2022, to divert people who use drugs from the criminal justice system to rehabilitation and treatment.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister indicated that the anti-drug message will be taken directly to schools and training institutions. We are aware, however, that drug education must also take place at home and in the community, he underlined. Government has intensified sensitisation campaigns so that citizens are made aware of the drug problems, said Mr Jugnauth. 'Our actions are in line with our new approach towards people who use drugs and they need compassion not judgement, treatment not punishment,' he pointed out.

It is organised by the Prime Minister's Office in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Regional Bureau of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL). The workshop will also comprise a course on forensic drug analysis which will be dispensed by experts from the Drugs Unit of the FSL.

Two participants from each of the 16 SADC countries are attending, namely one senior drugs official from each Member States' police forces and one Forensic Chemist.

The Protocol on combating illicit drug trafficking, which was signed by Mauritius on 24 August 1996, is an attempt to assist SADC Member States in reducing and eventually eliminating drug trafficking, money laundering and abuse of drugs through cooperation among enforcement agencies.

It covers international conventions to which Member States should accede to, guidelines for domestic legislation, cooperation through mutual legal assistance and effective law enforcement. The Protocol also encourages Member States to establish drug demand reduction, institutional programmes and effective measures between enforcement agencies to curb corruption.