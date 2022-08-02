Mauritius: World Breastfeeding Week - National Breastfeeding Action Plan 2022-2027 Launched

press release

A National Breastfeeding Action Plan 2022-2027 was launched, this morning at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis, in the context of World Breastfeeding Week 2022. On the same occasion, a two-day workshop on breastfeeding, targeting some 80 medical and para-medical officers and representatives of NGO's, was launched.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Mauritius, Dr Indrajit Hazarika, were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that Government is committed in creating and delivering a health care system where breastfeeding is encouraged, promoted and supported by society at large. He underlined that the implementation of the Action Plan, which seeks to increase the exclusive breastfeeding rate each year so that the 50 % target of exclusive breastfeeding as set out by the WHO is achieved, will enable the Government to promote, support and protect breastfeeding in Mauritius.

He further dwelt on the priority areas in the Action Plan to be addressed over the next five years. They are: the consolidation of existing policies to enhance breastfeeding environments; new policies to regulate the marketing of breast milk substitutes; review of relevant legislation; enhancing community action and participation in breastfeeding initiatives; capacity building of health professionals involved in breastfeeding; and monitoring and evaluation of policies and actions.

Acknowledging that the percentage of mothers exclusively breastfeeding their babies remains low in Mauritius, Dr Jagutpal observed that the National Action Plan 2022-2027 is an important step in ensuring that all children in the Republic of Mauritius get the best possible start in life. It is a valuable resource, providing direction for all of us who are working to promote and improve the health of the population in supporting families who are breastfeeding their babies, he said.

He also enumerated some of the recommendations of the Action Plan which are: to develop and implement breastfeeding and infant feeding guidelines in all health centres; to implement the recommendations of WHO/UNICEF on breastfeeding practices; to provide supportive breastfeeding environments through staff education; to set up awareness campaigns on the availability of breastfeeding-friendly environments worksites as recommended as per the Workers' Right Act 2019; to prohibit completely the advertisement and marketing of breast-milk substitutes to the public through mass media; to introduce Legislation to protect mothers breastfeeding in a public place; and to introduce breastfeeding as part of school curriculum at secondary level.

Dr Jagutpal also underlined the benefits of breastfeeding and highlighted that it ensures optimum growth and development of the baby and protects against chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. For the mother, it increases emotional support and bonding, reduces risk of breast, uterine and ovarian cancer, Type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis, he said.

However, he deplored that despite all the studies and scientific reports from various organisations such as UNICEF or the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, breastfeeding is far from reaching 50 % worldwide. He observed that this is mainly due to the increasing numbers of mothers working and facing productivity challenges to keep up with the fast pace of economies the world over.

For his part, the WHO Representative, Dr Hazarika noted that while there has been progress in breastfeeding rates in the last four decades, with a 50 % increase in the prevalence globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the fragility of those gains since it has negatively impacted mothers' education and disrupted support services for breastfeeding.

As for Mauritian mothers, he indicated that only 20% breastfeed their babies for the first three to four months which is well below the WHO and UNICEF's global target of reaching 50% of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life of a baby, by 2025. He therefore underlined the need to step up efforts, at the level of government, health system, workplaces, and community, to increase breastfeeding rates.

Dr Hazarika further congratulated the Government of Mauritius and the Ministry of Health and Wellness for its dedication and commitment towards promoting and supporting exclusive breastfeeding in Mauritius. He acknowledged that several initiatives have been undertaken to ensure babies in Mauritius receive the health, nutritional, economic, and emotional benefits of exclusive breastfeeding. In fact, Mauritius is probably one of the first countries in the African region to have a dedicated National Action Plan on Breastfeeding, he said.

World Breastfeeding Week 2022

World Breastfeeding Week, observed since 1992, is celebrated every year across the world from 01-07 August. This global campaign aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its advantages. In 2016, the Week aligned its mission with the Sustainable Development Goals and began promoting various strategies to encourage breastfeeding.

The theme this year is "Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support". It aims at encouraging breastfeeding since it plays a very important role in the early development of a baby.