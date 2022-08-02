Seychelles: Heading Back to the Tropical Islands - Seychelles' Tourism Industry On Upward Path to Recovery

1 August 2022
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles has surpassed the total number of visitor arrivals for the whole of 202, well on the path to the recovery of its tourism industry in the seventh month of 2022, Tourism Seychelles - the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism - said on Friday.

The 182,850th traveller landed in the island nation on Wednesday, July 27, making the total figure slightly above the figure for January 1 to December 31 of 2021 when 182,849 passengers landed in the 115-island archipelago of the western Indian Ocean

The director general for destination marketing, Bernadette Willemin, said that Seychelles is "delighted to once again be celebrating a significant milestone in our journey towards the recovery of the local tourism industry."

Willemin said that "reaching 2021 figures in only seven months is an achievement that would not have been possible without the collaborative effort of the government and private sector. We are keeping our eyes on making yet another hit in our 2022 arrival numbers."

Emphasising on the importance of remaining competitive as a destination, Willemin added that the tourism team has been focused on reinforcing its marketing strategies and intensifying its online presence.

"As a destination, we are striving to remain diligent and continue to maintain a strong presence in all our markets, through our participation in the various trade and consumer events taking place. However, we also bear in mind that like the COVID-19 pandemic and recently, the Russia-Ukraine unrest, including other global situations can quickly change, which in turn, could affect the progress that we have made," she added.

The tourism department forecasts that Seychelles will end the year with around 258,000 visitors. This figure is the country's best-case scenario for the year, which also represents about two-thirds of visitor arrival numbers in 2019 - the best year so far for the industry - when the island nation welcomed over 428,000 visitors to its shores.

According to the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Europe remains Seychelles' top market source, with France being the first followed by Germany and Russia.

Seychelles' tourism industry was greatly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, where like many countries, it had to close its borders. In March 2021, the country reopened its borders to all visitors, with the exception of South Africa which was experiencing a pronounced outbreak at the time, to relaunch its tourism industry.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X