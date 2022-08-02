Tanzania: President Samia Administers Oaths of Newly Appointed Officials

President Samia is at the State House in Dar es Salaam, this evening, ready to administer oaths newly named Regional Commissioners.

Last week, the Head of State made major RCs reshuffle by appointing new and old faces with others being shifted to new stations and nine others dropped.

Newly appointed officials are Nurdin Babu (Kilimanjaro), Fatma Mwasa (Morogoro), Halima Dendego (Iringa), Peter Serukamba (Singida) and Col Ahmed Abbas Ahmed (Mtwara) and Albert Chalamila who has been recalled to (Kagera), Dr Yahaya Nawanda (Simiyu), Col Laban Thomas (Ruvuma) and Major General Suleiman Mzee (Mara).

Officials shifted to different stations are Anthony Mtaka, who moves from Dodoma to Njombe, Ms Queen Sendiga (from Iringa to Rukwa), Mr Waziri Kindamba (from Njombe to Songwe) and Mr Martin Shigella (from Morogoro to Geita), Mr Omary Mgumba (from Songwe to Tanga), Mr Adam Malima (from Tanga to Mwanza) and Ms Rosemary Senyamule (from Geita to Dodoma).