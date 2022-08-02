Tanzania: President Samia Administers Oaths of Newly Appointed Officials

1 August 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

President Samia is at the State House in Dar es Salaam, this evening, ready to administer oaths newly named Regional Commissioners.

Last week, the Head of State made major RCs reshuffle by appointing new and old faces with others being shifted to new stations and nine others dropped.

Newly appointed officials are Nurdin Babu (Kilimanjaro), Fatma Mwasa (Morogoro), Halima Dendego (Iringa), Peter Serukamba (Singida) and Col Ahmed Abbas Ahmed (Mtwara) and Albert Chalamila who has been recalled to (Kagera), Dr Yahaya Nawanda (Simiyu), Col Laban Thomas (Ruvuma) and Major General Suleiman Mzee (Mara).

Officials shifted to different stations are Anthony Mtaka, who moves from Dodoma to Njombe, Ms Queen Sendiga (from Iringa to Rukwa), Mr Waziri Kindamba (from Njombe to Songwe) and Mr Martin Shigella (from Morogoro to Geita), Mr Omary Mgumba (from Songwe to Tanga), Mr Adam Malima (from Tanga to Mwanza) and Ms Rosemary Senyamule (from Geita to Dodoma).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X