Rwanda: Amavubi Striker Jacques Tuyisenge Joins AS Kigali

Striker Jacques Tuyisenge on Monday signed for AS Kigali on a one-year deal ahead of the new season.

Tuyisenge, 30, who was the APR FC skipper is reportedly to have had a fall out with his former coach Adil Mohammed.

The signing of Tuyisenge is good news for the Kigali city sponsored club as they hope to inject more venom into their attack as last season their goals mostly rested on Shabani Hussein.

The veteran striker joins his fourth Rwandan club after previously featuring for Kiyovu Sports, Police FC and APR FC.

He has also featured for Kenyan giants Gor Mahia as well as Angolan outfit Petro Atletico de Luanda where he was a household name.

Tuyisenge becomes the second experienced player from the national team to join AS Kigali after national team skipper Haruna Niyonzima whom they signed last year.

The talented forward boasts of fifteen goals in 52 appearances at international level for Rwanda and his experience across the continent will be useful for AS Kigali in the CAF Confederation Cup.