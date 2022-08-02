Malawi: Parley Committees Excited With Tourist Boom At the Incomplete Goshen City

Members of Parliament that visited Goshen City on Saturday expressed excitement with the number of tourists visiting the construction even before completion of first phase this December.

The MPs visit--meant to appreciate progress of the project--coincided with over 2100 religious tourists who had travelled from different parts of the world just to appreciate the construction process of the city.

Briefing the media during a tour of the project, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Industry, Trade and Tourism Honourable Simplex Chithyola Banda said the MPs are extremely shocked with the level of global curiosity for the project.

"We are shocked but at the same time reminded of the importance and magnitude of the project," he said.

Visionary of the project Prophet Bushiri thanked parliament for the visit, adding that the gesture symbolises the confidence and curiosity Malawians have for the project.

He added that the influx of people coming to the city continues to rise with each passing, noting that the development is quite encouraging.

The committees that turned up for the visit include Transport and Public Infrastructure, and Local Authorities and Rural Development.

The Deputy Clerk of Parliament was also part of the parliamentary team.