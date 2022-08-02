Rwanda: Nyanza - Two Teachers Detained Over Violation of Exam Guidelines

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has detained two teachers in Nyanza, Southern Province, for allegedly breaching confidentiality and sending unsolicited messages.

One of the teachers, an overall supervisor of the examination site at Ecole Primaire Kavumu, had taken a picture of an examination paper for the Primary Leaving Examination and sent it to his colleague whom they are now arrested with.

The incident happened between July 18 and 19, and according to RIB, the two detained male teachers shared these while in the examination room.

The teachers are detained at the RIB station in Busasamana as the investigation goes on.

According to RIB Spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, one of the teachers went on to share the picture to a WhatsApp group of about 443 other teachers who also shared it to several other groups. By then, the Primary Leaving Examinations were ongoing.

The crime of breaching work confidentiality is punishable by article 158 of the Law no 68/2018 and 30/08/2018 provides for crimes and punishments in general.

This article provides for a prison sentence of not less than one year but not more than two years, and a fine of not less than two million Rwandan francs but not more than six million.

Sending unwanted messages is a crime punishable by Article 37 of Law No. 60/2018 of 22/8/2018 on the prevention and punishment of cybercrimes.

It provides for a prison sentence of not less than three months but not more than six months and a fine of not less than three million but not more than five million Rwandan francs.

RIB reminds all Rwandans that it will not tolerate anyone who commits such crimes, including breaking the confidentiality of work and sending unwanted messages while working, reminding everyone that these are crimes punishable by law.

Talking to the New Times, Benard Bahati, the Director General of National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) said that this will not affect the examination results since the pictures were shared when the students were already doing the exam.

He however called upon all teachers who invigilate national exams to strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines defining their conduct while in the examination room.