Ghana: Ministry of Lands Commissions 5 Speed Boats to Fight Galamsey

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission has procured five-speed to fight illegal mining on water bodies.

The 6.5 meters Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIB) will be deployed on Rivers Ankobrah, Prah, Birim and the Black Volta to rid these water bodies of any form of illegal mining.

Speaking at the commissioning at Beposo in the Shama District, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor said the boats would be operated by the security services and river guards.

He stated that the procurement of the speed boats was part of measures adopted by the government to find a lasting solution to illegal mining and the pollution of water bodies.

He mentioned some of the measures taken to promote environmentally-sound small-scale mining as the introduction of the mercury-free Gold Katcha and the revamping of the Community Mining Schemes.

Mr Jinapor reiterated that water bodies remain red zones for mining and that Operation Halt II would continue to support the other security services and river guards to protect water bodies.

He called on all Ghanaians, particularly the communities along river bodies to be vigilant, report those involved and support the fight against illegal mining.