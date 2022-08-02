Ghana: August 1 to December 1 Is Closed Season for Hunting

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio has launched the 2022 closed season for hunting wildlife.

He announced that the 2022 close season begins from August 1 to December 1, 2022, during which hunting and capturing wildlife are banned as stipulated by the Wildlife Conservation Regulations, L. I 685 of 1971.

He said the closed season was one of the ways to protect the wildlife species to procreate, nurse and nurture young ones.

He added that wild animals contribute significantly to the protection of the environment and without them, the environment or forests cannot thrive.

"Protecting them therefore at all cost is the sure way to safeguard the environment, especially when the impacts of climate change are increasingly becoming a threat to the planet earth and our very survival" he emphasized.

The Deputy Minister urged the Wildlife Division which has the mandate to protect wildlife in Ghana to be more committed to its duty of ensuring that wild animals are protected for future generations.

He noted that wildlife rangers and forest guards would be given the necessary training and adequately equipped to effectively protect all natural resources which include wildlife.

Mr Owusu-Bio disclosed that one of the key priorities of the Ministry was to open new zoos in all the 16 regional capitals of the country starting with at least 4 this year in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.

The closed hunting season launch was under the theme; "Wildlife is Critical to our welfare, protect wildlife protect nature and save lives."