Ghana: Govt to Launch Self-Service SIM Registration App On August 2nd

The government will launch a self-service SIM Registration App to enable users to register their SIM Cards themselves at a fee of GHS 5.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who announced this on Sunday at a press briefing in Accra, added that the Self-Service SIM Registration App would be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday 2nd August to reduce the challenges associated with the ongoing registration of sim cards.

She said adequate time would be given for publicity and public education on the use of the self-service SIM Registration App.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also announced the extension of the deadline for the SIM Card re-registration to September 30, 2022.

She explained that the extension was to enable unregistered Ghanaians and residents who are yet to obtain Ghana Cards to register due to delays in Ghana Card issuance.

"The NIA has not been able to issue all eligible persons with the Ghana Card," she stated.

The Minister warned that unregistered SIM Cards by the end of August would be barred from certain services.

"The program will be extended to 30th September to end on the anniversary of its commencement. That will give us one full year of SIM registration. It will be reviewed at the end of this month and any SIM that has not been fully registered by the end of August will be barred from receiving certain services including voice and data services. It will also be more expensive to use unregistered SIMs," she stated.

On Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) registration, she said the registration commenced a week ago and only 2% of subscribers have been able to register as of July 29, 2022.

"Many data -only SIMs have also not been registered and my information is that their owners were not aware they also needed to be registered," she added.