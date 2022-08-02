Ghana: 2 Jailed 20 Years Each for Stealing Tricycle At Duayawnkwanta

1 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Duayawnkwanta — A circuit Court at Duayawnkwanta in the Ahafo Region has sentenced two persons to 20 years imprisonment each with hard labour for snatching a tricycle belonging to one Godfred Anyinani and sold it out for GH¢4,000.

The convicts JawawaPaninpo, farm labourer and IddrisuMusah an unemployed who is at large were charged for stealing.

Paninpo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea and accordingly convicted while Musah was tried in absentia and convicted by the court presided by Mr Edward Twum.

Police prosecutor, chief inspector James Adnan told the court that Jawawa and Musah snatched a tricycle from their victim GodfredAnyinani who is also the complaint on March 24, 2022 at susuanho -Adrobaa road.

The police prosecutor said the accused persons later sold the tricycle for GH¢4,000 and shared the money among themselves.

He said they were later arrested by the police in the town when the complaint made a report to the police.

The police he said are pursuing the other convict, Musah who is currently on the run and when he is arrested would be brought to serve his sentence.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X