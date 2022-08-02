Ghana: 2 Jailed 20 Years Each for Stealing Tricycle At Duayawnkwanta

Duayawnkwanta — A circuit Court at Duayawnkwanta in the Ahafo Region has sentenced two persons to 20 years imprisonment each with hard labour for snatching a tricycle belonging to one Godfred Anyinani and sold it out for GH¢4,000.

The convicts JawawaPaninpo, farm labourer and IddrisuMusah an unemployed who is at large were charged for stealing.

Paninpo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea and accordingly convicted while Musah was tried in absentia and convicted by the court presided by Mr Edward Twum.

Police prosecutor, chief inspector James Adnan told the court that Jawawa and Musah snatched a tricycle from their victim GodfredAnyinani who is also the complaint on March 24, 2022 at susuanho -Adrobaa road.

The police prosecutor said the accused persons later sold the tricycle for GH¢4,000 and shared the money among themselves.

He said they were later arrested by the police in the town when the complaint made a report to the police.

The police he said are pursuing the other convict, Musah who is currently on the run and when he is arrested would be brought to serve his sentence.