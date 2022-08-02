Ghana: Tamale City, Dwarfs FC, Liberty to Battle for Gpl Slot Aug. 4-8

Tamale City FC, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC and Liberty Professionals FC will square off in a three-way all-play-all league format to determine the replacement of Ashantigold SC in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

In accordance with Article 78 of the GFA Premier League Regulations, the Football Association has announced fixtures for the play-off matches.

According to Ghanafa.org, Team A takes on Team B on Thursday (August 4); Team B vrs Team C - Saturday (August), Team C vrs Team A on Monday (August 8, 2022).

The draw for the teams to ensure fair parings will now be held at a meeting between the clubs and the GFA today at 10.am prompt.