Africa: Namibia Delivers Victory for Africa Oil and Gas

Windhoek, Namibia — A High Court judgment allowing the exploration of oil and gas in Namibia will ensure the Southern African country and the entire continent benefit from their natural resources.

It is hailed as a new era of investment that unlocks development.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) welcomed the legal judgment that allows Canadian oil and gas company, Reconnaissance Africa, along with its joint venture partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), to continue with its oil and gas exploration campaign.

The judgment comes as environmentalists successfully blocked a key offshore seismic programme in South Africa this year.

AEC said this prevented the country from addressing its energy crisis and lifting people out of poverty.

"The AEC is glad to see that the Namibian courts are not taking the same path, but rather, they are committed to making energy poverty history in Africa," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

"We have seen western organizations using Africans to try and block our development. The judgment issued by the High Court of Namibia reaffirms the continent's commitment to oil and gas," NJ Ayuk said.

Ayuk hailed that an African law firm took the lead in this.

"The positive court outcome for our client bears witness to SNC Incorporated's ability to advise and represent international energy and mining companies undertaking projects in Namibia and the rest of Africa," stated Shakwa Nyambe, Managing Partner of SNC Incorporated.

AEC believes attacks by environmentalists on African oil and gas projects will delay and deter sector developments from taking place, thus directly restrict socio-economic growth and preventing the continent from eradicating energy poverty by 2030.