Tanzania: Lga Put On Notice Over Revenue Leakage

LOCAL government authorities and public corporations have been directed to work hard to generate revenues and plug the loopholes that deny the state of requisite proceeds.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the directives in Dar es Salaam on Monday, while swearing-in recently-appointed Regional Commissioners and Regional Administrative Secretaries.

"There is a huge potential for collecting more revenues from local government authorities if we work hard and curb losses of revenues through leakages," she observed.

President Samia cited Malinyi District Council in Morogoro Region as among authorities which have made strides in revenue collections and urged others to follow suit based on economic activities in their respective areas.

But the Head of State expressed concerns that a lot of money is allocated for local government authorities every year but the entities generate very little to the central government.

"The authorities have been setting revenue collection targets but the rate is still very low, they could generate more revenues if they plug loopholes which lead to leakages," she urged.

The president also took the occasion to express her discontent on squabbling in local government authorities, which has led to stalling of development projects in their respective areas.

"A lot of money is channeled to implement development projects in local government authorities but bickering among leaders leads to stalling of the ventures," she lamented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The allocated funds should be used to undertake planned projects. There is a lot of wrangling between leaders at the grassroots level," she added.

Earlier, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Innocent Bashungwa said local government authorities have achieved the target of revenue collections by 103 per cent.

Mr Bashungwa noted on the other hand that the central government has increased budget allocation to authorities to perform their duties.

"There will be no excuses for RCs and RASs since the central government has allocated adequate funds to address all logistic challenges that were experienced in the past," Mr Bashungwa told the new appointees.

Meanwhile, Ms Samia challenged top executives of state-owned corporations to ensure the entities are run profitably.

"These corporations have been performing poorly to the extent that they were borrowing money to pay dividends to the central government, so that the top executives could continue serving in their positions," she observed.

The top executives in presence included the Director General of National Housing Corporation (NHC), Mr Nehemiah Mchechu, the DG of Tanzania Port Authority (TPA), Mr Plasduce Mbosa and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TTCL Corporation, Eng John Ulanga.

Others included Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) Postmaster General, Macrice Mbodo, Director General of Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Eng Modestus Lumato, the DG of Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA), Eng. Charles Sangweni and the CEO of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PURA), Mr Eliakim Maswi.