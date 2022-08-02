Namibia: Ndevelo Through to Quarterfinals

TRYAGAIN Ndevelo joined compatriot Jonas Junias Jonas in the quarterfinals of the boxing competition at the Commonwealth Games when he beat Jone Davule of Fiji yesterday.

Ndevelo dominated the featherweight fight from the start and was well ahead on points before the referee stopped the fight after 55 seconds of the third round and awarded the bout to Ndevelo on a technical knockout.

After the fight Ndevelo said he outsmarted his opponent.

"I would like to thank my coach, my mom back home, my supporters and my opponent. It was a good fight, he was strong, but in my corner I was told that boxing is not always about power, so I had to outsmart him because he was stronger than me," he said.

"I did what my corner told me, but it was a good challenge. Now my aim is to reach the finals and so far I'm grateful. I have enough experience and I'm positive that I can go all the way. I want it, I think this is the right time, so why not me, I'm ready," he added.

Namibian swimmer Ronan Wantenaar, meanwhile, reached the semifinals of the men's 50m breaststroke after finishing fifth in his heat in a new Namibian record of 28,27 seconds yesterday.

In the semifinals last night he finished eighth in 28,56 seconds.