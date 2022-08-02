Egypt: Makram Visits Child Yasseen Hossam At Cancer Institute

1 August 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration Nabila Makram said on Monday that Egypt is witnessing a quantum leap in the medical services it offers, particularly as part of the 100 Million Healthy Lives Initiative launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Makram made the remarks during a visit she paid to Egyptian child Yasseen Hossam, who returned from Saudi Arabia to receive treatment at Cairo's National Cancer Institute, the emigration ministry said in a statement.

The child's return took place after coordination with the Health Ministry and Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK); as per relevant directives from the Egyptian political leadership, the statement added.

The emigration minister lauded the great efforts exerted by Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Chairman of MEK's Board of Trustees Ali Gomaa, and the medical staff at the National Cancer Institute for providing Hossam with the necessary treatment and healthcare.

