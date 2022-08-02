Uganda: NUP Drops Mapenduzi From Shadow Cabinet After Zaake Chaos

NUP drops Mapenduzi from shadow cabinet after Zaake chaos

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has replaced Martin Ojara Mapenduzi on Parliament's Local Government Accounts Committee with Gilbert Olanya.

Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, announced the changes.

"Hon Gilbert Olanya succeeds Hon Martin Ojara Mapenduzi." The Opposition-led PAC Local Government is one of four accountability committees."

Mapenduzi will be remembered for introducing the motion that removed fellow legislator and teammate Francis Butebi Zaake from his position on the Parliamentary Commission.

Zaake, according to Mapenduzi, degraded the house by insulting the Deputy Speaker on social media.

Zaake was censured and relieved of his duties after only four legislators voted in favour of his retention.

The Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Parliament also announced Kalangala Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli and Kalungu East MP Francis Katabaazi as the new shadow ministers for fisheries and EAC Affairs in a mini shadow cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday.

The LOP confirmed the changes in a Tweet.

