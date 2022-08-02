Uganda: Vumbula Uganda Set to Showcase Ssezibwa Falls

Following the huge success of the recently held edition of Vumbula Jinja, Vumbula Uganda has come out to announce its next edition dubbed, 'Vumbula Ssezibwa'.

For those who frequent the falls, from its rich history to the thrilling tourism activities, you know it is always exciting to be part of a trip there.

Vumbula Ssezibwa, an expedition that will bring together all the tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate its beauty, cultural history, heritage, and her uniqueness - is slated for 2nd-3rd September at Ssezibwa Falls, that's situated in Mukono.

The two-day event, powered by Nile Special, Next Media, Uganda Tourism Board, Ministry of Tourism, Coca Cola and Nexus Events will showcase the key tourism and cultural products that Ssezibwa Falls has to offer, baked with live band performances from Uganda's top musicians, deejays and cultural troupes among other entertainers.

Revellers will be charged shs 50,000 for two days and the gates will open at 9 AM.

Don't miss!