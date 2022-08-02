Kenya Loses World Under-20 Championships 5,000m Title in Cali as Kibathi Falls on the Line

1 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya lost the men's 5,000m title at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia after Samuel Kibathi fell a few metres to the line as he frantically leaned forward to try grab bronze while Nelson Mandela finished eighth.

Kibathi had dug deep into his energy reserves in the final 50m of the race to try battle for bronze with Ethiopia's Adisu Yihune gliding away to victory and Eritrea's Merhawi Mebrahtu in second for silver, but he only fumbled down on the track with Samuel Habtom passing him down for third.

Yihune timed 14:03.05 while Mebrahtu clocked 14:03.33 and Samuel 14:03.67 for the podium.

Kibathi woke up from his fall to finish sixth in 14:07.82 while the other Kenyan in the race Mandela finished eighth in a time of 14:13.21.

The cagy race had seen a huge leading pack of almost seven athletes go together until the final lap when Yihune made his move and the Eritrean duo ran off on the outside at the home stretch.

Kenya won the 5,000m title in Nairobi last year when Benson Kiplangat beat Ethiopia's Tadese Worku in a sprint finish while Levy Kibet won bronze.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X