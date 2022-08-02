Eritrea: Training Center in Teseney Inaugurated

Barentu, 01 August 2022- A training center worth 33 Million Nakfa sponsored by the Swiss branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women was inaugurated on 28 July in Teseney.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ms, Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, and Col. Yonas Bitxuamlak, Commander of North-West Border Command as well as other invited guests.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, indicated that training centers aimed at developing the overall capacity of women have been established in all regions with the cooperation of nationals inside the country and abroad, commended the contribution made by the Swiss branch.

Mr. Gebreselasie Negash, Director General of Administration and Finance in the region, on his part expressed readiness to play due part in enabling the center to realize its intended goal.

Ms. Tirhas Tewolde, head of the Swiss branch, expressed satisfaction in observing the project is finalized and ready for operation.

The training center includes an assembly hall with a capacity of accommodating 500 people, one training hallway, five offices as well as 10 latrines.