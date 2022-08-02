Morocco Reports 147 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco recorded 147 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 890 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period.

A total of 24,876,673 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,367,095, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,683,642 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while 26,866 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,261,125, while recoveries increased to 1,241,008, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of the Oriental (43), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (30), Casablanca-Settat (22), Souss-Massa (20), Draa-Tafilalet (08), Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (08), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (07), Marrakech-Safi (06) and Fez-Meknes (03).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,238, with one death reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,879, while seven severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 90.