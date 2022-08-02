Tunisia: Saied, Bouden Discuss Outcome of Audit On Grants and Loans Obtained By Tunisia Since 2011

1 August 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The outcome of the audit on the grants and loans obtained by Tunisia since 2011 were at the heart of a meeting between President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden Monday at the Palace of Carthage.

In this regard, many breaches that have overburdened the state budget with undue interests and exchange losses in many cases were identified, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic was quoted as saying in the statement this situation cannot continue and must end and all those who were behind it must be held fully responsible,

"It is the people who are paying the price at the end without benefiting of these huge funds," he pointed out.

President Saied had assigned this audit mission to the Finance Ministry at a Cabinet meeting in October 2021.

