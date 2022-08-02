Tunisia: Grain Quantities Collected in Siliana Rise to 862,245 Quintals

1 August 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The grain quantities collected in Siliana governorate since the beginning of the harvest season have risen to 862,245 quintals so far, head of the Department of Field Crops at the Local Agricultural Development Authority Mohamed Taher Azouz told TAP on Monday.

The harvested quantities include 630,000 quintals of durum wheat, 83,198 quintals of soft wheat and 148,899 quintals of barley, he added. Of these, 275,000 quintals of durum wheat, 47,000 quintals of soft wheat and 95,000 quintals of barley have been distributed to fodder sales outlets and other quantities will be stored as seeds for the next season.

