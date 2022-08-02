Egypt: Agriculture Min. - Egypt Produced 148,000 Tons of Seeds

1 August 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayyed el Quseir that Egypt produced a record 148,000 tons of seeds to cultivate 2.5 million feddans.

During a meeting with a number of his ministry's senior officials Monday, Quseir underscored the necessity of expanding contract farming to encourage farmers to cultivate strategic crops such as wheat.

The meeting discussed mechanisms for laying down a specific vision for the cultivation of more strategic crops in the new season in implementation of presidential directives.

The minister pointed to the need to draw lessons from the positive results achieved in implementing the wheat supply system in the current year, to be able to apply the same system to other essential crops.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X