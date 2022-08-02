Egypt: Agriculture Min. - Egypt Produced 148,000 Tons of Seeds

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayyed el Quseir that Egypt produced a record 148,000 tons of seeds to cultivate 2.5 million feddans.

During a meeting with a number of his ministry's senior officials Monday, Quseir underscored the necessity of expanding contract farming to encourage farmers to cultivate strategic crops such as wheat.

The meeting discussed mechanisms for laying down a specific vision for the cultivation of more strategic crops in the new season in implementation of presidential directives.

The minister pointed to the need to draw lessons from the positive results achieved in implementing the wheat supply system in the current year, to be able to apply the same system to other essential crops.