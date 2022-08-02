Rwanda: Commonwealth Games - Rwanda Defeats Maldives to Reach Beach Volleyball Quarterfinals

2 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Yesterday Rwanda 2-1 Maldives

The national men's beach volleyball team on Monday evening defeated Maldives 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi won the first set 21-16, lost the second 14-21 but bounced back to claim the third 16-14 to walk away with the victory.

Rwanda now has qualified for the quarterfinals before playing their last game in Group B against Australia on August 3.

In an interview with Times Sport, Christopher Mudahinyuka, the national beach volleyball team coach said they are determined to go as far as possible in the tourney.

"Now we are waiting for the last game in our Group and will know who we will face in quarterfinals, but we are ready to face any opponent with confidence and determination," he said.

On Sunday, the national beach volleyball team defeated South Africa 2-0 in their opening match.

