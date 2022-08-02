Somalia: Dozens Detained in Mogadishu Operation

1 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali police forces have arrested dozens of people in the Waberi district of the Banadir region during a security operation.

The police searched the houses of the district as well as the vehicles on the streets on Sunday night for criminals and suspected militants.

The operation, which was led by police officer Mahad Ahmed Ilmi, was said to be aimed at preventing people who are against security, such as the bandits who commit the robbery.

Waberi district in the Banadir region sometimes has incidents of insecurity which are carried out by armed gangs.

