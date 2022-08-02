Rwanda: New Ministers to Be Sworn in

The newly appointed cabinet ministers, Eric Rwigamba of Public Investments and Privatisation and Ildephonse Musafiri, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources are expected to take oath of office on Tuesday, August 2.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Parliament and is expected to be presided over by President Paul Kagame.

The duo was appointed by the President and their appointment was announced by Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente in a statement issued on July 30.

Rwigamba will be leading the new ministry whose docket will focus on public investments that are profit-oriented and also charged with identifying opportunities for government to invest, monitor performance of the existing government investments in various companies, and implementing the privatisation of public investments where necessary.

Privatisation has until the creation of the ministry handled by Rwanda Development Board.

Rwigamba until last week served as Director General of the Financial Sector Development for the Rwanda Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

For Musafiri, he is replacing Ngabitsinze in the agriculture docket after the latter was moved to the Ministry of Trade and Industry as the minister.

Prior to his appointment, Musafiri was Executive Director of the Strategy and Policy Council (SPC) in the Office of the President.