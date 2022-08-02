Nigeria: Just in - 19-Year-Old Wins Another Medal for Nigeria At Commonwealth Games

1 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Islamiyat Yusuf had a total lift of 212KG to finish third behind Maude Charron (Canada) and Cochrane Sarah (Australia)

A 19-year-old, Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf, secured the bronze medal for Team Nigeria in the Women's 64kg event on Monday at the National Exhibition Centre.

She had a total lift of 212KG to finish third behind Maude Charron (Canada) and Cochrane Sarah (Australia) who finished in first and second positions respectively.

While Charron who set a new Games Record had a combined lift of 231KG, the 216KG combined lift earned by Cochrane was good enough for the Silver medal

Monday's bronze medal is the fourth medal for Nigeria in the weightlifting event where the country had earlier won two gold and another bronze medal.

All Nigeria's medals so far have come from weightlifting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X