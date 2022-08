Egypt is following up the repercussions of the tragic accident that took place on Monday 1/8/2022 in the Libyan city of Sabha after a fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded, leaving a number of people dead and wounded, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

In a statement released on Monday 1/8/2022, Hafez expressed Egypt's heartfelt condolences to the Libyan people in the wake of the accident.