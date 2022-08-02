Tanzania: Report - How Councils Performed Against Collection Targets

Revenue collection in councils has increased, reaching 888.7bn/-, equivalent to 103 per cent of the amount collected in the same period in the previous financial year.

Releasing the report on local government authorities' revenue collection in the past six months' period from July 2021 to June 2022 on Tuesday, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa said the authority targeted to collect 863.9bn/- during 2021/22 Fiscal Year.

"The report shows that 100 councils are on the right track as they have attained the 100 per cent benchmark and 78 councils have attained between 80-90 per cent and seven councils have attained between 58-79 per cent," he said.

He added: "Councils that reached the annual collection target increased from 57 councils in 2020/21 to 100 councils in 2021/22."

He said Tanga City Council topped other municipalities in revenue collection with 113bn/, Dar es Salaam 108bn/-, Arusha 104bn/-, Dodoma 103bn/-, Mwanza 100bn/- and Mbeya 92bn/-.

Equally, Kibaha Municipality topped other municipalities in revenue collection with 247 per cent followed by Mlele with 185 per cent and Morogoro 158 per cent.

At the tail of the internal revenue collection chart are Bumbuli (58 per cent), Korogwe (67 per cent) and Bunda (70 per cent).

Bashungwa named the best performing regions in revenue collection as Dar es Salaam 167.5bn/-, Dodoma 89.4bn/- and Coast 48.7bn/-.

According to the Minister, the three underperforming regions are Rukwa (9.4bn/-, Katavi 13.6bn/- and Simiyu 14bn/-

The minister was quick to explain that some municipal councils were also leading percentage-wise in revenue collection in line with their annual targets.

They include Shinyanga (125 per cent), Kigamboni (118 per cent), Ubungo (118 per cent), Moshi (117 per cent), and Mtwara became the last.