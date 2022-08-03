Nigerian Govt, British Council May Collaborate On Curriculum Review

The Country Manager, Cambridge University Press and Assessment in Nigeria, Vitalis Nwaogu, said Nigerian students received 157 Cambridge Learner Awards in various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, O' Levels and International AS and A' Levels.

Towards enhancing a globally competitive educational system, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, has said the British Council office in the country and Federal Government are currently collaborating to improve Nigeria's school curriculum.

The effort, she noted, is to inculcate certain things that could broaden the knowledge of Nigerian students into the curriculum.

Mrs Adefisayo spoke recently at an award ceremony for 110 Nigerian students from across 45 schools who came top in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examination series.

She said: "It is great to see how Nigerians are performing against their peers locally and globally. The Lagos State Ministry of Education is doing a lot to deepen our curriculum and the British Council has been working with the Federal Government on that as well."

The commissioner said whatever students are learning should be integrated with such things as creativity, problem-solving, innovative thinking, personal leadership, citizenship, teamwork, and digital literacy, among others.

Mrs Adefisayo added; "In Lagos State, we set out our schemes of work such that we have integrated these course skills across all subjects from nursery to senior secondary school 3. So for every topic, every subject, there's a column that says how does this topic work and with which 21st-century skill will it work?

"We are doing our best to integrate all these skills into the curriculum because that is how a student will do well. You really cannot talk about academics alone anymore. Students must have depth and breadth across the whole gamut of education".

11 Nigerian excellent students

At the award ceremony, which was organised by the British Council in Nigeria in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press and Assessment, (CUPA), 11 students, representing eight secondary schools in Nigeria, were said to have ranked high among their global counterparts.

They were rewarded for their exploits as parents, school owners and administrators poured encomium on them.

Pauline Ogunlana of Lifeforte International High School, Ibadan, was rewarded for achieving the highest standard mark in the world for a single subject.

Pauline, who sat the 2021 November examination series, came top in the world for Cambridge O Level in Business Studies and won high achievement awards for Cambridge O' Level in Geography and top in Nigeria for Religious Studies (Bible Knowledge).

Also, Peter Yakubu of James Hope College, Lagos, came top in the world for Cambridge IGCSE in English as a Second Language (speaking endorsement).

Master Yakubu, who also sat the 2021 November examination series, came top in Nigeria in Additional Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, and secured first place in Nigeria in the Best Across Eight Cambridge GCSEs category.

Others who came top in the world and also in Nigeria in different categories are Victory Ugwoha of Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council, Lagos; Iyanuoluwa Ojuko of Tadan International School, Lekki; Eseoghene Mukorol of Lifeforte International High School, Ibadan, and Aishah Mohammed of Grange School, Lagos.

Naomi Tonye-Allagoa of Chokhimah International Academy, Port-Harcourt; Chizara lodibia of Marywood Girls College, Lagos; Ehimwenma Osarenkhoe-Amadin and Nwadinma Amucheazi of James Hope College, and Somtochukwu Madumelu of Trinity International College, Ogun State, were also among the top winners in the world.

157 awards won

Speaking during the award ceremony, the Country Manager, CUPA Nigeria, Vitalis Nwaogu, said the students received 157 Cambridge Learner Awards in various subjects taken in Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education, IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS and A Levels.

Mr Nwaogu said the subjects where the students came tops in the world include Sociology, Information & Communication Technology and Business Studies.

"Cambridge International also granted 81'Top in Nigeria' awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 57 'High Achievement' awards and eight 'Best Across' awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects," Mr Nwaogu said.

Admonishing the students, Mr Nwaogu said it is an opportunity for them to look back on their hard work and take pride in their achievements.

"It is a special moment for your families, your teachers and your schools, as they watch you receive one of the most prestigious awards available to people of your age. Your qualifications will give you new opportunities. Some of those opportunities will lead you into universities, some will lead you into jobs and others may lead you to exciting new ventures yet unknown," he said.

Awardees to get Cambridge certificate

In her remarks, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, Lucy Pearson, said all the top-performing students will receive certificates from Cambridge International in recognition of their achievements.

"I think it's a huge recognition of the talent and the potential of the young people in Nigeria, not just on the Nigeria stage, but on the world stage," she said.

She noted that the Cambridge Assessment International Education supports young people in developing 21st-century skills.

Ms Pearson said: "The exams we administer have over the years continued to help people all over the world gain educational and professional development, so they are better positioned for success in life and their careers.

"Education is a key enabler for these opportunities, and we believe in ensuring young learners have access to world-class education and assessments which we have achieved through our partners Cambridge University Press and Assessment International Education and the British Council Partner School.

"Cambridge International qualifications provide an excellent opportunity for students to gain entry into local and international leading universities. Over 2,100 universities worldwide recognise Cambridge qualifications, including more than 800 universities in the US (including all the Ivy League), all UK universities as well as top universities in Nigeria".