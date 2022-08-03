Kenya: Odinga's Popularity at 49% Against Ruto's 42% in the State House Race - Infotrak

Nairobi — A new survey by Infotrak has placed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the most preferred candidate with a popularity rating of 49 percent.

In the survey released on Tuesday, Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto follows second with an approval rating of 42 percent.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has an approval rating of 2 percent while Agano Party Presidential candidate has a rating of 0.3 percent.

The survey which was conducted between August 1 - August 2, 2022, had a sample size of 6, 000 respondents.

"We did not discriminate on any county or constituency, all were covered," Ambitho said.

The number of undecided voters according to the survey stands at 6 percent.

"This is not a predictive poll but it is the final poll that we are allowed to do," the pollster's Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho who released the findings issued made the disclaimer.

Ambitho disclosed that a predictive poll will be released a day before voting but the findings will not be made public in compliance with the law.

"A lot can change before the actual day of voting," she said.

According to the Electoral Opinion Polls Act, opinion poll companies in the country have until Thursday to release their last findings on electoral seats being contested in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Clause 7 (1) of the Act states that a person shall not publish the results of any electoral opinion poll on the day of the election or during the period of five days immediately preceding the date of an election.

This means no more opinion polls will be published until after the August 9 elections as the law bars their release five days before the election.

A person who will be found guilty of contravening the clause under the Act shall be found liable to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or to both.

In the new findings if they were to be replicated after the polls, Kenya would be headed for a run-ff as no candidate would have attained 50 percent plus one vote.