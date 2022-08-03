Kenya: Dial 1543 or 1544 to Confirm You Are a Registered Voter - IEBC

Nairobi — Voters who will participate in the general election can now confirm their details using a toll free lines provided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC).

The poll agency announced that registered voters can engage in final confirmation of their details using toll numbers 1543 and 1544 by either calling or confirming through SMS.

An eligible voter can confirm details on SMS by sending the ID number and the year of birth.

"The general public all voters are encouraged to call this two numbers for any information or clarification relating to the register of voters this in addition to 70,000 SMS you send," said IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye.

Eligible voters will beginning today verify their details at the respective polling stations as the poll body finalized deployment of registers to be affixed at strategic places in polling centers as required by the law.

The commission is required to affix the voter register 7 days to the date of the polls.

Already the commission has started distributing strategic voter materials which include KIEMS kit across the 46,229 polling stations which will be used for voter identification and result transmission.

The commission has a total of 55,100 KIEMS kit which are being dispatched to the counties in preparation for the polls.

"We have the alpha-numeric for all the voters in the country as well as the biometrics details for selected localities where the kits are located," said Guliye.

The commission is expecting the last batch of ballot papers to be in the country by Wednesday with the delays blamed on pending court cases.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said all polling stations will have ballot papers and boxes to be used in the August 9 General Election by August 6.