Kenya: Simbine is Least of My Worries, My Target is to Deliver Gold! - Omanyala

Birmingham — After reaching the semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, fastest man in Africa Ferdinand Omanyala is already envisaging just how fast he can run to beat his 100m personal best and clinch gold.

Omanyala stresses he is not worried about South African superstar Akani Sumbine whom he dethrone in the continental championship in June to become the new King of Africa.

Speaking after his heat in Birmingham, the Kenyan speed merchant made one thing absolutely clear: that he will run a sub-10 in the semis and run like a possessed man in the final.

The 26-year-old Kenyan National Record holder beat Simbine to a photo finish in Mauritius, as Omanyala won the race by three thousandths of a second, crossing the line in 9.927 seconds, ahead of Simbine who managed 9.930.

Omanyala smashed the old record of 9.94 that was set by Simbine with a new record of 9.94 as he went on to gift Kenya a 100m gold.

In Birmingham, Omanyala is leaving nothing to change despite strong opposition anticipated.

"Now my body feels fine. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are going for the sub-10s and then we go for the win in the final," he said.

Omanyala is happy with track conditions a d describes it as fast.

"It's fine, not the one that makes you have a lot of efforts, I'm excited about it and I want to see what time I can run in the semis," he added.

-Enthusiastic Fans-

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya South Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Omanyala is overly excited with the amount of support he has received from fans in Birmingham and back home in Kenya.

"It's always my thing to have the fans around; so it's not the kind of thing that gives me pressure. It makes me run even faster. It makes me who I am. Great to see the fans around."

He goes on to reiterate that he has put Oregon behind him and already looking to explode like a bullet.

"I have nothing to prove against anybody it's just me and my race and running the track and having fun and win the gold.

Once I achieved a sub-10 tomorrow, the essence will be to attack all the way in the final." He expounds of his Birmingham aspirations.

Asked whether Sumbine will replicate the Mauritius antics, he went on:

"I'm not looking at competitors, of course, because I will beat Sumbine, so I'm under no pressure. I'm certain and confident about it because I know how I am feeling like now."

"I always believe in looking at another day and thebchallenges it poses. Oregon is gone. It was not the best of experiences, but then again, you can't go back in time- so you just got to wake up on our feet and move. We are winning gold tomorrow," the African Champion said in finality.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-