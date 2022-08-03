Kenya: Comfortable Moraa Sails to 800m Semis at Commonwealth Games

2 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — World Championships bronze medalist Mary Moraa has easily sailed into the semi-finals of the 800m at the Commonwealth Games after comfortably winning her heat, keeping a charge for a first ever global gold medal in sight.

Moraa clocked 1:59.22 to win the opening heat ahead of Uganda's 2019 World Champion Halima Nakaayi who timed 1:59.35 to finish second and secure the second available automatic qualification slot.

The 22-year old Moraa dictated the pace from start to finish, sitting top of the field at the bell with Nakaayi and South African Prudence Ssekgodiso tailing her.

She slowly began to employ an increase in pace at the backstraight, keeping the chasing duo at bay. She was ahead by a yard heading to the final 50m and she just managed to ease off Nakaayi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X