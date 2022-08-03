Malawi: Utm Wastes Money On Blantyre Demos As Only a Handful Turn Up

Saulos Chilima's UTM must be groaning inwardly after the demonstrations they sponsored on Tuesday in Blantyre failed to live up to expectation.

Only scores of people turned up for the demonstrations and they were outnumbered by policemen and policewomen to the surprise of the organisers who had planned to mobilize thousands to the streets.

The party has for the past weeks been sponsoring groups to protest under the pretext of rising cost of living against.

Since Chilima was stripped off delegated duties by President Lazarus Chakwera, he has been galvanizing his party members to push for removal of Presidential immunity as per his request during the July 1 national address.

Malawians, commenting on various social media platforms, say they are tired of being used by organizers who have hidden political agendas.

Last week, another round of demonstrations flopped in Lilongwe after business owners went out to protect their property from looters.