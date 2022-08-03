Somalia: Blast in Mogadishu Leaves At Least Two Dead

An explosion reportedly occurred at Tarabunka Junction in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning, police and witnesses said.

Reports indicate that at least two people have died and others have been injured. The blast was reportedly targeting a security forces convoy in the area.

Heightened security impacted the area within minutes. Road and business closures in the area are reported.

No group claimed responsibility for the bombing, which comes amid ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab in the south and central Somalia.