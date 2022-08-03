Uganda: Gold - Kiplimo Steps Into Cheptegei's Shoes

2 August 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Jacob KIPLIMO 27:09.19

Birmingham, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo has clinched gold in the 10,000m final in a new Commonwealth Games time of 27:09:19.

He continues a strong Ugandan tradition in the 10,000m that has seen the country's runners win the race in all years it is held since 2006. World Champion Joshua Cheptegei who missed out this time due to injury, won in 2018 while Moses Kipsiro won it back to back in 2010 Delhi and 2014 Glasgow while Boniface Kiprop took glory in 2006 Melbourne.

A gem, a talent. What a run. JACOB KIPLIMO! pic.twitter.com/5w9wbSsxhO

-- D A R I U S (@Darius_Dagger) August 2, 2022

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X