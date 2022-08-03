Gabon: ASO Stade Mandji Clinch League Title

ASO Stade Mandji of Port-Gentil, has emerged winner of the 2022 Gabonese National Division one football championship, following their 1-0 win over Union Sportive of Bitam on Sunday July 31, 2022.

The Gabonese National Division one football championship returned to action this year, for the first time since 2019, with the 14 clubs taking part in the championship partitioned in two pools of seven teams each.

ASO Stade Mandji was paired in Group A alongside CF Mounana, AS Pelican, Bouenguidi Sport, FC Libreville, Stade Migoveen and Union Sportive d'Oyem.

Coach Alain Mandrault and his ASO Stade Mandji side won eight of their 12 games in Group A, recorded three draws and suffered one defeat (to FC Libreville on match day five), to finish top of the Group with 27 points in the regular campaign, securing their place for the playoffs.

The top three teams from both Group A and B, Stade Mandji, Pélican, FC Libreville, US Bitam, Mangasport and Dikaki, took part in the playoffs, which was dominated by ASO Stade Mandji.

Stade Mandji won four of their five playoff games, recording one draw against Mangasport, to finish top of the mini-tournament with 13 points, four points ahead of second placed Mangasport.

Their win against Union Sportive of Bitam on Sunday, means ASO Stade Mandji has won their first league title in 13 years, ending their trophy drought since 2009 when they last won the National championship.

ASO Stade Mandji will therefore represent Gabon at the TotalEnergies CAF champions league, while Mangasport who finished second in the league, will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup.